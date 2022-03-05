St. Francis holds rally for Colon Cancer Awareness

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. for men and women combined. However, regular screening for colorectal cancer can be the key to preventing it.

In honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, St. Francis Hospital held a Colon Cancer Awareness Rally.

Dozens of staff members participated in the event alongside city officials like Columbus mayor, Skip Henderson.

Everyone wore blue to show their support and commemorate the importance of screening and early detection.

