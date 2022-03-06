Business Break
1 adult, 2 teens charged after deputy-involved shooting in Columbus

38-year-old Claudio Thompson, 17-year-old Anton Adarrius Hamiliton, and 17-year-old Vicente Perez-Lopez are facing several charges.
38-year-old Claudio Thompson, 17-year-old Anton Adarrius Hamiliton, and 17-year-old Vicente Perez-Lopez are facing several charges.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new information about Saturday’s shooting involving a Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, authorities identified the suspects and their charges in connection to the incident:

38-year-old Claudio Thompson, 17-year-old Anton Adarrius Hamiliton, and 17-year-old Vicente Perez-Lopez are facing the following charges:

  • Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (felony)
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony)
  • Theft by taking (felony)
  • Obstruction (felony)

Additionally, Hamilton was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both teens are being charged as adults.

The suspects were originally involved in a chase with the Columbus Police Department. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says the three were a stolen car when it struck the deputy’s vehicle. One of the suspects fired shots at the deputy, according to the sheriff. The deputy then returned fire, injuring one of the suspects.

The deputy and the suspect are expected to recover.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

