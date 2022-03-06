Business Break
Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank

Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Investigators found what's believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank buried in her backyard. She had been reported missing after she was last seen Feb. 24.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with murder.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a Facebook post that investigators in Jensen Beach, Florida, found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole submerged in the septic tank.

The body was found four feet underground after several hours of excavating her backyard late Friday.

Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old handyman, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to...
Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old handyman, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to Cole's death.

Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, 34-year-old Keoki Hilo Demich. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

Cole had been missing for more than a week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

