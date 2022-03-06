Columbus, Muscogee Co. officials hold press conference on recent crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus and Muscogee County officials held a joint press conference Sunday to discuss recent crimes including a deputy-involved shooting.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson spoke about against the crime and said there are too many young people with guns. The mayor vowed that officials will not stop until they get criminals off the street.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon shared the same sentiments as the mayor. He said his agency will not stand idly and watch anyone attack a citizen or law enforcement officer.

The chief also spoke about the police department’s efforts in apprehending two suspect’s in the deputy-involved shooting Saturday.

Chief Blackmon said the Columbus Police Department will proactively police “hotspot” locations and constantly engage citizens with information.

Blackmon also praised faith-based groups and asked them to continue doing good jobs with their efforts in crime prevention.

He also gave an updated on three other weekend shootings on Milgen Road, Flat Rock Road, and Buena Vista Road. All remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman began by calling Sgt. Haddaway a hero. He is the deputy that was injured in the shooting. Sheriff Countryman confirms Haddway was shot in his right arm and a bullet is still lodged in his upper arm.

The sheriff says the Lee County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this incident.

Sheriff Countryman identified the suspects and says three weapons (one stolen) were recovered from them.

Watch the full press conference below:

