Columbus police seek help in finding autistic man

20-year-old Kaleb Beasley was last seen in the 3600 block of Macon Road around 10 p.m. Saturday, police say.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing man.

20-year-old Kaleb Beasley was last seen in the 3600 block of Macon Road around 10 p.m. Saturday, police say.

He was reportedly wearing a red shirt with “drip” on it, black shorts, half calf socks, plus black and red shoes.

Authorities say Beasley suffers from autism. He is described as being 5′9″ tall with green eyes, brown hair, and weighing about 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact Columbus police at 706-225-4384.

