Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus teen launches fundraiser to support Children’s Miracle Network

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:39 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Car enthusiasts are partnering with donut lovers to help the Children’s Miracle Network of Columbus.

17-year-old Cole Crawford, of Pacelli High School, is the mind behind the initiative. Like many high school seniors in the area, Crawford is assigned a senior project in order to graduate.

Donuts & Donuts is a month-long fundraising event with support from PTAP Automotive and Veri Best Donuts. The fundraiser kicked off Saturday with a special Children’s Miracle Network donut design.

There were four luxury cars parked in front of Veri Best Donuts, including a Lamborghini, to draw people in on the first day of this event.

“I want to be a pediatric physician assistant when I grow up. So, I found a way to tie all my passions, cars, donuts and kids, all into one senior project,” said Crawford.

”Every single dollar raised will go right back to our children’s hospital, stay local to help our local kids treated right here in Columbus, Georgia,” said Jessie Brown, Children’s Miracle Network officer at Piedmont Columbus Regional. “We would not be able to do what we do without philanthropy and the community’s support. And for Cole to do this and help out our local kids - we are just so grateful for his support.”

You have until April 2 to purchase a donut to help out CMN. A final event will happen on that day to announce the winner for the raffle and celebrate the community’s help.

Saturday alone, Cole raised $650!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alena Adams is accused of shooting a 19-year-old man at Piggly Wiggly on River Road Friday...
Arrest made in shooting incident at Columbus grocery store
Authorities have blocked off a portion of the road near A&N Automotive and Power of Faith...
Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy, suspect injured in Columbus shooting
Columbus police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in separate incidents Saturday...
Three injured in two separate Columbus shootings
Death investigation underway after body found in Lee County
Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Deputies arrest convicted felon, woman on multiple drug charges in Columbus

Latest News

Three non-profits awarded nearly $15k through WTVM’s Operation Victory
12th annual ‘Toast of the Town’ event returned to Columbus
Opelika Sportsplex adds more pickleball courts
An Army major, stationed on Fort Benning, has organized a special event on tomorrow morning to...
Fort Benning major organizes workout in support of Ukraine