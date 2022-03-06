Columbus teen launches fundraiser to support Children’s Miracle Network

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Car enthusiasts are partnering with donut lovers to help the Children’s Miracle Network of Columbus.

17-year-old Cole Crawford, of Pacelli High School, is the mind behind the initiative. Like many high school seniors in the area, Crawford is assigned a senior project in order to graduate.

Donuts & Donuts is a month-long fundraising event with support from PTAP Automotive and Veri Best Donuts. The fundraiser kicked off Saturday with a special Children’s Miracle Network donut design.

There were four luxury cars parked in front of Veri Best Donuts, including a Lamborghini, to draw people in on the first day of this event.

“I want to be a pediatric physician assistant when I grow up. So, I found a way to tie all my passions, cars, donuts and kids, all into one senior project,” said Crawford.

”Every single dollar raised will go right back to our children’s hospital, stay local to help our local kids treated right here in Columbus, Georgia,” said Jessie Brown, Children’s Miracle Network officer at Piedmont Columbus Regional. “We would not be able to do what we do without philanthropy and the community’s support. And for Cole to do this and help out our local kids - we are just so grateful for his support.”

You have until April 2 to purchase a donut to help out CMN. A final event will happen on that day to announce the winner for the raffle and celebrate the community’s help.

Saturday alone, Cole raised $650!

