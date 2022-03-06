Business Break
Georgia bill seeks to raise penalties for fleeing police

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are seeking to raise the penalties for people who flee from police.

The House voted 95-62 on Thursday to approve House Bill 1216, sending it the Senate for more debate. The measure says that anyone convicted of fleeing from the police for a fourth time would be convicted of a felony.

Right now, all offenses of fleeing from police in Georgia are high and aggravated misdemeanors. That’s a category of misdemeanor that carries higher penalties than regular misdemeanors.

Supporters cite more than 500 pursuits conducted by state troopers in metro Atlanta since April 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

