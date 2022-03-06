Man recovering after Saturday night shooting at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is recovering after being shot at a Columbus gas station Saturday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Liberty gas station in the 3300 block of Buena Vista Road around 11:15 p.m.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, police say.

