Man recovering after Saturday night shooting at Columbus gas station
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is recovering after being shot at a Columbus gas station Saturday night.
According to police, the shooting happened at the Liberty gas station in the 3300 block of Buena Vista Road around 11:15 p.m.
Authorities say the victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, police say.
