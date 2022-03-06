Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy, suspect injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman confirms one of his deputies was shot around 3:45 p.m. Saturday on Andrews Road in Columbus.

About twenty minutes prior, authorities say the Columbus Police Department was engaged in chase of a stolen vehicle; the pursuit was later terminated.

A short time later, the same stolen vehicle allegedly struck the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sergeant’s vehicle. The sergeant was not involved in the initial chase.

Immediately after the crash between, authorities say the occupants of the stolen vehicle exited and opened fire and struck the sergeant.

The MCSO sergeant returned fire and struck multiple occupants of the vehicle, according to Sheriff Countryman.

Both the sergeant and one of the occupants that was struck by gunfire were transported to the hospital for emergency treatment, the sheriff’s office says. They are both are currently in stable condition.

In addition to the injured suspect, two others were taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department.

“Today highlights the incredibly brave actions of a Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant, who performed his duties to secure the safety and well-being of the Citizens of Muscogee County,” said Sheriff Countryman. “This is an absolute tragedy. It is one of the worst situations for any Deputy, their family, or their coworkers, to endure. I ask the residents of Muscogee County to stand with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, as we give our love, prayers, and support to our Sergeant and his family.”

Authorities are still searching for at least one other person involved.

“The manhunt for any and all individuals that are determined to have been involved in this heinous act against our sergeant will continue until every last one of them is captured and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the sheriff said.

The investigation has been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as is protocol for deputy-involved shootings.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call MCSO’s anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.

Previous coverage:

There’s an active law enforcement presence on Andrews Road in Columbus.

Deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus police officers are on the scene.

Authorities have blocked off a portion of the road near A&N Automotive and Power of Faith Christian Fellowship Church.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.