Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Tuskegee for Black mayors conference

Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke about the importance of education, voting, and getting vaccinated...
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - Rev. Jesse Jackson visited Tuskegee Saturday as the city hosted the Alabama Conference of Black Mayors, the World Conference of Mayors, and the Historic Black Towns and Settlements Aliance.

The event held at the Tuskegee Municipal Complex focused on continuing the efforts started by other civil rights pioneers including Rosa Parks and John Lewis.

Rev. Jackson spoke about the importance of education, voting, and getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Strong minds break strong chains,” Jackson said. “When people came to Tuskegee, they didn’t have businesses for them - they made their own businesses. We’ve got a false structure in Washington.”

The civil rights icon spoke about the importance of education, voting, and getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Johnny Ford, former longtime Tuskegee mayor and founder of the World Conference of Mayors, spoke about what it meant to have Rev. Jackson at the event.

“We’re very honored to have Rev. Jesse Jackson here at our conference,” said Ford. “He and I go back many years. When I was president in 1983 of the National Conference of Black Mayors, we were involved with his campaign and we’ve always worked together closely. So, to have him here really highlights our conference.

About 60 people, including Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood, attended the conference in-person and several others participated via Zoom.

