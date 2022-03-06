Storms Returning for the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds increase overnight as we kick off the work week with low temperatures in thee 60s across the valley. Heading throughout the day Monday, we will see showers filtering through ahead of a line of showers and storms that could bring us a strong storm or two across the northwestern part of the viewing area. Along this line, we will have the potential to see a few pockets of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. The best storm energy will stay well off to our north and west, and many of us will just deal with some rain and a little bit of wind. For the rest of the work week, we will keep at least some chance of rain and storms every single day with the best shot at rain coming Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. With increased rain and cloud cover temperatures will quickly drop with afternoon highs struggling to make it past the upper-60s many days. As for the weekend, a cold front will bring back abundant sunshine and cooler temperatures to the valley. We are talking lows in the 30s with highs only in the mid-60s.

