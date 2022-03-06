Sunshine on Sunday with Storms Returning Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mainly clear skies overnight will bring us another mild start to the day for Sunday with morning lows in the mid-50s across the valley. Plenty of sunshine around again throughout the day will heat things up quickly to the mid-80s while we keep this dry weather in place for one more day. Heading into the work week, we will see some storms returning to the forecast especially in the evening hours while highs are still in the 80s. Big changes for the rest of the week will keep temperatures cooler though while rain and clouds stay in the forecast through the end of the week. Highs return to the 70s Tuesday before dropping back to the 60s for the middle and end of the week. Things look to dry out next weekend, but temperatures are looking to be much cooler with lows in the upper-30s possible.

