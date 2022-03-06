Three injured in two separate Columbus shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after three people were shot in two separate incidents Saturday afternoon.

Police say a teenage male was shot on Flat Rock Road around 1 p.m. His condition is unknown.

Shortly before 3 p.m., two males, including a teenager, were shot in the 5800 block of Milgen Road, according to police. One is in serious condition; the other’s person’s condition is unknown.

We’re working to learn more information about both shooting incidents. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest.

