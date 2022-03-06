Three injured in two separate Columbus shootings
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after three people were shot in two separate incidents Saturday afternoon.
Police say a teenage male was shot on Flat Rock Road around 1 p.m. His condition is unknown.
Shortly before 3 p.m., two males, including a teenager, were shot in the 5800 block of Milgen Road, according to police. One is in serious condition; the other’s person’s condition is unknown.
We’re working to learn more information about both shooting incidents. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.