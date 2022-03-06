Three non-profits awarded nearly $15k through WTVM’s Operation Victory

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Active duty military and veterans are the lifeblood of our community. That’s why WTVM started Operation Victory, a public service campaign, to help our military families.

News Leader 9 wrapped up Operation Victory a few weeks ago and hosted “Operation Victory Night” at the Columbus Civic Center with the River Dragons hockey team.

Three non-profits, House of Heroes, Rally Point, and Valley Rescue Mission, benefited from the nearly $15,000 raised.

A check presentation took place before Saturday night’s hockey game.

“The money we received from Operation Victory is going to help our veterans so much here in the Columbus, Georgia area and surrounding communities,” said Susan Wood, executive director of House of Heroes of the Chattahoochee Valley. “We’ll be able to honor several veterans with the money we received here tonight. We have 78 on the waiting list. So, this is a great way to help those in need.”

“Number one, I just one to say thank you,” said Greg Wilson, marketing & development of Valley Rescue Mission. “The Mission wants to say thank you for the generosity of the community in giving to Operation Victory. Our veterans are very important. Some of them suffer from food insecurity, homelessness, addiction recovery. The donations collected tonight will go directly to meeting those needs of our military veterans.”

“We’re just honored to be part of it,” said Scott Brand, president of the Columbus River Dragons. “We’ve got to thank our fans who bid on the jersey, but that’s what we do in the Valley. We’re one big family, and we’re honored to be part of that.”

“It was amazing. We were not expecting what Operation Victory provided for us and WTVM,” said Jay Cannon, CEO of the Family Center and Rally Point. “So, it was a great surprise. I’m very excited to report to my board what was donated to the Family Center.”

In a city full of veterans and big military population, WTVM News Leader 9 values their sacrifice and commitment to keeping us safe.

We show our support by making sure we do our part to help veterans and military families in need.

