3 teens charged after deputy-involved shooting in Columbus

(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new information about Saturday’s shooting involving a Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, authorities identified the suspects and their charges in connection to the incident:

17-year-old Claudie Thompson, 17-year-old Anton Adarrius Hamiliton, and 17-year-old Vicente Perez-Lopez are facing the following felony charges:

  • Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Theft by taking
  • Obstruction

Both teens are being charged as adults.

Hamilton was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The suspects were originally involved in a chase with the Columbus Police Department. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says the three were in a stolen car when it struck the deputy’s vehicle.

One of the suspects fired shots at the deputy, according to the sheriff. The deputy then returned fire, injuring one of the suspects.

The deputy and the injured suspect are expected to recover.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

