Columbus Government Center gets all clear after possible bomb threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A scary start to the day for some people in Columbus. Employees and civilians inside the Columbus Government Center had to evacuate shortly before 10 a.m. Monday morning because of a possible bomb threat.

Things are all clear now.

News Leader 9′s James Giles spoke with Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman and was told that his office is practicing safety in this situation.

According to the sheriff, a suspicious brief case was found in the stairwell of the building this morning.

Sheriff Countryman says the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team - which includes the Russell County Sheriff’s Office - was called in to investigate.

No word on what floor the brief case was found on at this time.

Two attorneys who were in a courtroom when the building was evacuated say they were just about to start trial when they were notified to quickly evacuate the building.

“We got out, and they directed it us across the streets, and they told us when we could come back in,” said Samuel Kennedy, attorney. “When we got outside the roads were all blocked off by sheriff’s deputies, and they’re not letting anyone near the Government Center.”

“It was a little suspicious, not necessarily scary, I think the sheriff did a good job keeping the panic down,” said Shawnita Goosby, attorney.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman tells us the briefcase belongs to an attorney who simply forgot it in a stairwell before going into a court room this morning.

