Cooler & Wetter This Week; Much Colder for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The main story this week will be the increasing rain chances compared to the dry weather we saw last week - look for a coverage of showers just about every single day. It will be very difficult to ‘time out’ each individual impulse that sets off those showers, so be sure to keep up to date on the WTVM weather app. Right now, I’m projecting the best rain chances to be Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday morning, and Friday into the overnight hours and very early Saturday morning. Highs will hold in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The next major thing we have our eye on will be a significant cool-down on tap for the weekend. The highest temperatures on Saturday will come around midnight, but the numbers will be dropping quickly with afternoon temperatures expected to be in the 40s and 50s. Highs on Sunday should be in the mid to upper 50s, and get ready for a frost or freeze early Sunday and early Monday mornings with lows in the 20s and 30s. The cold air doesn’t stick around for long, however, with highs back in the 60s and 70s for next week and lows warming up too.

