Free parking available in downtown Auburn this week

The free parking opportunity only applies to surface parking.
The free parking opportunity only applies to surface parking.(Source: City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Parking in downtown Auburn will be free through Friday during Auburn University’s spring break.

City officials say on-street parking is available throughout the downtown area and surrounding the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal Parking Deck and in the Gay Street Parking Lot.

The free parking opportunity only applies to surface parking.

The city invites the public to take advantage of this time to enjoy its downtown offerings.

