Gas prices at all-time high

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Prices at the pump continue to rise.

Gas Buddy reported the U.S. National average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline has hit a new all-time high at nearly $4.11.

This has passed the record set back in 2008 during the recession and housing crisis.

It is also the largest seven day spike in prices ever, jumping almost 50 cent in the past week.

Along with unleaded gas, diesel prices are breaking record as well, jumping 22 cents a gallon in one day.

Unfortunately, these increases are not just effecting the price at the pump. Some businesses are being forced to raise their prices on goods and services.

“Which is just going to make it harder for people and more costly for people to buy everything they get, food at a restaurant, at the grocery store. So you’re not going to see a lack of things at the grocery store, but you have already seen it, the prices are just going to keep rising” said Mark Colson, president of the Alabama Trucking Association.

At last check according to our partners at Gas Buddy, an average price for gas in Georgia is $4.01 a gallon and $3.95 in Alabama.

Gas Buddy recommends drivers limiting their fuel consumption if possible and signing up for fuel reward programs.

