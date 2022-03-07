Business Break
GDOT announces construction projects for Muscogee, Talbot, Webster counties

These counties will receive millions in improvements for roads and bridges.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced construction projects that will add millions of dollars in improvements to three counties in our area.

Muscogee County:

  • A $1.2 million intersection improvement project is planned for Beaver Run Road at the Manchester Expressway northbound ramp.
  • The second project is reconstruction for the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Manchester Expressway.

Talbot County:

  • A $1.4 million bridge replacement project is planned for US 80/ SR 22 over South Fork Upatoi Creek.
  • A $1.8 million bridge construction project is planned for US 80/ SR 22 over Richland Creek. This bridge will be about 0.32 miles long, according to GDOT.
  • It will be 0.322 mile of bridge construct and approach for SR 80/ SR 22

Wester County:

  • An approximately $4 million bridge project is planned on US 280/SR 27 over Kinchafoonee Creek.

The largest single investment is a bridge project, includes bridge construction on US 280/SR 27 over in Webster County. worth approximately $4 million, was awarded to Southern Concrete Development, Inc.

GDOT says they will provide information on schedules, lane closures, and detours in advance of construction activities taking place.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

