‘I think he’s my new hero’: Sheriff on Muscogee Co. deputy injured in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman honored Sergeant Jeremy Haddaway, who was shot in the line of duty Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Skip Henderson teaming with both Sheriff Countryman and Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon to give an update on the investigation.

“I want to first thank Sergeant Jeremy Haddaway for his heroic efforts,” said Sheriff Countryman. “I can’t thank him enough. I think he’s my new hero.”

“Yesterday, one of our law enforcement officials was fired on during the course of doing what he does everyday,” said Mayor Henderson.

It all started on a Saturday afternoon when a call about a stolen car came through on Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Jeremy Haddaway’s radio, prompting him to drive toward the last location of the stolen car.

Hardaway is a veteran with at least 20 years of service to the sheriff’s office, according to Sheriff Countryman.

“When he went toward the area, the suspect vehicle hit the side of Sergeant Haddaway’s vehicle,” the sheriff said.

This prompted a car chase that ended on Andrews Road when the suspects started shooting at Haddaway, hitting him in his right arm - according to Countryman.

“He said all he saw was guns coming out of the window,” Countryman recalled.

Countryman says there were three suspects, including two teenagers, in the car. They all face several charges.

“We are not going to stand by and watch anybody attack any citizen or any police officer,” said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

Both law enforcement agencies say they were able to arrest all three suspects because of the partnership between the two of them.

Sgt. Haddaway is now at home recovering.

