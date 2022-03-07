No injures after Monday morning house fire in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say a person is safe after an early morning house fire in LaGrange.

The LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 100 block of East Crovat Street shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials say they found the front of the house on fire upon arrival and worked quickly to contain it.

The lone occupant at the time of the fire says the smoke detector woke him up, which led to the discovery of a fire in the kitchen.

Crews estimate about $15,000 worth of damage was done to the house. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

