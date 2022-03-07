Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

No injures after Monday morning house fire in LaGrange

Crews estimate about $15,000 worth of damage was done to the house.
Crews estimate about $15,000 worth of damage was done to the house.(Source: LaGrange Fire Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say a person is safe after an early morning house fire in LaGrange.

The LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 100 block of East Crovat Street shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials say they found the front of the house on fire upon arrival and worked quickly to contain it.

The lone occupant at the time of the fire says the smoke detector woke him up, which led to the discovery of a fire in the kitchen.

Crews estimate about $15,000 worth of damage was done to the house. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 teens charged after deputy-involved shooting in Columbus
Authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the case.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Salem
Police say the shooting happened at the Liberty gas station in the 3300 block of Buena Vista...
Man recovering after Saturday night shooting at Columbus gas station
The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where his condition is unknown.
Police: Man shot in parking lot of Columbus Civic Center
Authorities have blocked off a portion of the road near A&N Automotive and Power of Faith...
Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy, suspect injured in Columbus shooting

Latest News

3 teens charged after deputy-involved shooting in Columbus
These counties will receive millions in improvements for roads and bridges.
GDOT announces construction projects for Muscogee, Talbot, Webster counties
Employees return in building after evacuation at Columbus Government Center
GOODWILL SOUTHERN RIVERS
BUSINESS BREAK - GOODWILL SOUTHERN RIVERS