Opelika Police Dept. nominated for RISE Award

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has been nominated for the 2022 RISE Agency Award for their community outreach campaign ‘TogetherOpelika’ and they need your help.

Opelika Police Department has been nominated for multiple reasons. The main reasons are for their engagement with the community, building better relationships, trust, becoming better educators and also better communicators.

Overall, the department saw a decrease in major crimes like robberies, burglaries and thefts in 2021. They’ve also had an increase in community assistance in identifying and solving crimes.

Allison Duke, community relations specialist said, “It would be awesome to win this money and have that goes towards shop with a cop. That’s really you know, we would love to have the recognition as a Rise agency, but our big goal is to secure that $7,500 grant so we can bless as many families in the community as possible.”

A panel of judges will select the final award winner which will receive a $7,500 grant from Axon will go towards their ‘Shop with a Cop’ program if the Opelika Police Department is chosen.

