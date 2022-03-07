Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika Police Dept. nominated for RISE Award

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has been nominated for the 2022 RISE Agency Award for their community outreach campaign ‘TogetherOpelika’ and they need your help.

Opelika Police Department has been nominated for multiple reasons. The main reasons are for their engagement with the community, building better relationships, trust, becoming better educators and also better communicators.

Overall, the department saw a decrease in major crimes like robberies, burglaries and thefts in 2021. They’ve also had an increase in community assistance in identifying and solving crimes.

Allison Duke, community relations specialist said, “It would be awesome to win this money and have that goes towards shop with a cop. That’s really you know, we would love to have the recognition as a Rise agency, but our big goal is to secure that $7,500 grant so we can bless as many families in the community as possible.”

A panel of judges will select the final award winner which will receive a $7,500 grant from Axon will go towards their ‘Shop with a Cop’ program if the Opelika Police Department is chosen.

If you are interested in learning more information and casting your vote, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees return in building after evacuation at Columbus Government Center
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S....
Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.
Suspects indicted in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland
Suspects indicted in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland
The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where his condition is unknown.
Police: Man shot in parking lot of Columbus Civic Center
Muscogee County deputy
3 teens charged after deputy-involved shooting in Columbus

Latest News

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings
Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings
Phenix City man arrested after bomb threat in Waffle House
Phenix City man arrested after bomb threat in Waffle House
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings
Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings