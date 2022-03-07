Police: Man shot in parking lot of Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night.

Authorities say it happened in the parking lot of the Columbus Civic Center on 4th Street.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where his condition is unknown, according to Columbus police.

No further details surrounding the shooting are available.

