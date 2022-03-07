Suspect arrested in connection to 16th Street house fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and charged for the house fire on 16th Street and 14th Avenue that happened on Friday, leaving Val Almonord, Jr., 47, dead.

According to Fire Marshal John Shull, 18-year-old, Richard Jernigan, Jr. was arrested Friday and appeared in Recorder’s Court this morning.

The Muscogee Co. Jail has him listed on two charges, criminal damage to property and arson.

Jernigan’s bond has been set at $221,000.

He has not posted bail as of now and has not entered a plea in court.

