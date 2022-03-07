Business Break
Suspect arrested in connection to 16th Street house fire

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and charged for the house fire on 16th Street and 14th Avenue that happened on Friday, leaving Val Almonord, Jr., 47, dead.

According to Fire Marshal John Shull, 18-year-old, Richard Jernigan, Jr. was arrested Friday and appeared in Recorder’s Court this morning.

The Muscogee Co. Jail has him listed on two charges, criminal damage to property and arson.

Jernigan’s bond has been set at $221,000.

He has not posted bail as of now and has not entered a plea in court.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

