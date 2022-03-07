Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspects indicted in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - We have new developments in the case of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland who was found strangled to death last December.

A Russell County Grand Jury returned indictments on both suspects accused in the case.

37-year-old Jeremy Williams was indicted on eight charges including four counts of capital murder for kidnapping, rape, sodomy and for killing someone under the age of 14.

The jury also indicted Williams on the abuse of corpse and producing child pornography.

Kamarie’s mother, Kristy Siple was indicted on three counts of felony murder, mirroring the same murder charges as Williams.

Both were indicted on two counts each of sex trafficking charges. The sex trafficking indictment states that Siple sold Kamarie to Williams to engage in “sexual servitude.” The indictment also states that Siple committed an “overt act of commission” in the sex trafficking offense.

Siple’s indictments are listed below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees return in building after evacuation at Columbus Government Center
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S....
Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.
The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where his condition is unknown.
Police: Man shot in parking lot of Columbus Civic Center
Muscogee County deputy
3 teens charged after deputy-involved shooting in Columbus

Latest News

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings
Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings
Phenix City man arrested after bomb threat in Waffle House
Phenix City man arrested after bomb threat in Waffle House
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings
Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings