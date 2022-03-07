Suspects indicted in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - We have new developments in the case of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland who was found strangled to death last December.

A Russell County Grand Jury returned indictments on both suspects accused in the case.

37-year-old Jeremy Williams was indicted on eight charges including four counts of capital murder for kidnapping, rape, sodomy and for killing someone under the age of 14.

The jury also indicted Williams on the abuse of corpse and producing child pornography.

Kamarie’s mother, Kristy Siple was indicted on three counts of felony murder, mirroring the same murder charges as Williams.

Both were indicted on two counts each of sex trafficking charges. The sex trafficking indictment states that Siple sold Kamarie to Williams to engage in “sexual servitude.” The indictment also states that Siple committed an “overt act of commission” in the sex trafficking offense.

Siple’s indictments are listed below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.