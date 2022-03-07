Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on multiple charges and warrants.

Monday, March 7, Jarquincy Holloway and Montavious Grimes, validated gang members, were arrested in Muscogee Co.

Holloway had outstanding warrants issued by the Columbus Police Dept. for the following charges:

Seven counts of aggravated assault

Hijacking motor vehicle

Possession of firearm during the commission of a crime

Criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree

Grimes was in possession of 52 grams of ecstasy and was subsequently arrested for trafficking ecstasy.

Two firearms were also recovered at the time of the arrest.

Both individuals were transported to the Muscogee Co. Jail without incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.