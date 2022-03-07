UPDATE: MCSO Sgt. Haddaway recovering after being shot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about the Muscogee County Deputy shot in the line of duty on Saturday.

Sheriff Greg Countryman called Sergeant Jeremy Haddaway his hero, with the community standing behind him in prayer.

Countryman said that Haddaway is in good spirits, and at last check, the bullet is still lodged inside of his arm. He’s waiting to hear if surgery is needed for it to be removed.

Countryman said above all, Haddaway is a leader in his Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office family.

“We have been in some places and it was nothing, but the Lord,” Countryman said. “When I saw him in the hospital, I said ‘The Lord was with you.’ He said he told his wife the same thing.”

It all started Saturday afternoon when Haddaway heard a radio call about a stolen car that CPD was currently chasing.

This prompting the sergeant to drive toward the last location the stolen Ford Fusion was seen. He spotted the car then the suspects’ car side swiped his unmarked vehicle.

“He had to face two people who were firing guns at him,” Countryman explained. “Fortunately he was able to make contact with two of the suspects, making contact several times and this is while driving.”

Haddaway’s patrol car was shot at least a dozen times and eventually he was hit in his upper arm. Shortly after, CPD arrested 18-year-old, Claudie Thompson, 17-year-old, Anton Hamilton and 17-year old, Vicente Perez-Lopez.

They were all charged with three separate felonies.

“People will sometimes criticize law enforcement but they have never worn a uniform. They don’t know what it’s like to spend 12 hours of your day working and never getting a thank you for what you do.” Countryman added.

Haddaway is a leader and veteran with more than 20 years of service in Columbus law enforcement.

“He’s one of the most humble individuals you will ever meet,” Countryman described. “It’s always ‘Yes sir, no sir. What do you need? How can I help you?’ Everyone who works around him carries a huge amount of respect for the type of human being he is.”

Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the officer involved shooting investigation.

The three suspects appeared in court Monday morning and their cases have been bound over to Superior Court.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.