2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Auburn home

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people dead and another injured.

Police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive around 7:45 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers say they found a 28-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders arrived and began treating both victims. Authorities say the woman was transported to a trauma center for additional medical treatment. Police did not disclose her condition.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Witnesses described the suspect as a male wearing all dark clothing.

Auburn police say a preliminary investigation shows that the suspect entered the residence and began shooting before fleeing on foot.

While searching the area, police say they found a person wearing all dark clothing suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Auburn police say these incidents are being investigated as homicides and it is not believed to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact APD detectives at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

