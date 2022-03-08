Business Break
Auburn to host 18th annual Trash Amnesty event, clear the clutter for free(Source: City of Auburn)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Spring cleaning is here and Auburn is ready to help you clear the clutter for free.

Trash Amnesty will take place from March 14 to April 9.

If you have any yard waste, appliances, and bulky items - you can place those at the curb of your house no later than 6 a.m. on your scheduled trash day.

All items must be contained or bundled, and all placed in one pile for pick-up and must be placed three feet from mailboxes, utility poles, or storm drains.

Limbs and debris should be no longer than 5 feet.

Public Relations Specialist Taylor McAllister says there are certain items you cannot place out for pickup.

“So, household hazard waste, anything like paint or like chemicals, anything that could set a fire in one of our trucks pretty much,” said McAllister.” But we do have a household hazardous waste day coming up on March 26. Which is like a drive-thru which we can take those things for you as well.”

Auburn’s Environmental Services Department wants to let residents know because of the Trash Amnesty program, there may be a delay in their normal trash pickup.

For more information on Trash Amnesty, click HERE.

