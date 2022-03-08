The Benefits of Raised Bed Gardening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As you get ready to plant your garden this season, you may want to consider raised bed gardening. Especially if you have a smaller amount of space to work with.

Mallory Kelley, an extension agent with Home Grounds, Gardens, and Pests in Alabama says, “Raised bed gardens are perfect for places that are limited on space. It’s really like growing in a large container, so they can be almost any size”.

Raised beds are also more beneficial for those with chronic pains because having the elevation of a raised bed garden requires less stress on your knees and back while working.

If you are thinking about having a raised bed garden, cost effectiveness is always important to keep in mind. By thinking about that crops will give you more bang for your buck, Kelley says “I often times tell people that things like kale and lettuces, spinach, and Swiss chard, those kinds of crops are going to continue to give you more and more to harvest from. So you know, a $4.00 sale pack of lettuce will go a long way”.

Raised bed gardens don’t have to take up a lot of space, and in fact you can create a small raised bed garden even if you live in an apartment complex with a patio area. Something as simple as a 5-gallon bucket can house plants like tomatoes, lettuces, and squashes without taking up a lot of space. By putting things like this on your patio, you can grow your own food within the confines of your apartment unit.

And if you are worried about trying to purchase or build your own raised garden DIY style, just remember that it can be as simple as gathering a mound of soil in one place. In fact, that is how this whole raised garden concept began.

Growing your own food not only gives you a sense of accomplishment when you harvest and eat that first vegetable, but it also gives you an appreciation for local farmers who work tirelessly day in and day out to supply you and your family with healthy and nutritious foods.

Thinking about starting a garden for the first time? Mallory Kelley suggests starting small, “I always tell people start small, even if you have a large space. If you’re successful in a small, little container, it’s going to encourage you to get another container, and another pot, and that is going to grow your garden’s success”.

If you are looking for more information on gardening as well as raised bed gardens, Kelley suggest reaching out to your home county’s local Master Gardeners extension office.

Additional information on raised bed gardens can be found through The Alabama A&M and Auburn University Extension Website.

