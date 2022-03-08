Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: New Jersey officers catch 3-year-old dropped from burning building

A father throws a child out of a second floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to escape the flames. (SOURCE: SOUTH BRUNSWICK PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, N.J. (Gray News) – The body camera of an officer in New Jersey caught the dramatic moment a child was dropped out the window of a burning building and into the arms of officers below.

A raging fire was coursing through an apartment complex in Brunswick, New Jersey, early Monday morning.

First responders with the South Brunswick Police Department believed they had fully evacuated the building when they saw a man stick his head out of a second story window.

During a fire, a father dropped his son down to first responders. (WCBS, SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT, SOUTH BRUNSWICK FIRE, NEIGHBOR HANDOUT, CNN)

The first responders lined up on the ground below as the man disappeared back into the apartment, reappearing with his 3-year-old son. The group below yelled at the father to “pass the baby,” and the man dropped the child into their outstretched arms.

The officers then regroup to catch the father as he pulls himself out of the window headfirst and drops to the ground. Police say both the father and child suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees return in building after evacuation at Columbus Government Center
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S....
Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.
Suspects indicted in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland
Suspects indicted in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland
The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where his condition is unknown.
Police: Man shot in parking lot of Columbus Civic Center
Muscogee County deputy
3 teens charged after deputy-involved shooting in Columbus

Latest News

A growing number of states are boycotting Russian vodka in protest of the country's invasion of...
Consumer Watch: At least 8 states urge no sale of Russian-branded alchohol
When a New Jersey apartment caught fire, a father dropped his 3-year-old son out a window into...
First responders catch 3-year-old dropped out window by dad in fire rescue
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings
Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings
Phenix City man arrested after bomb threat in Waffle House
Phenix City man arrested after bomb threat in Waffle House