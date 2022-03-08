Columbus gang member scheduled to appear in court for multiple warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local Columbus gang member is scheduled to appear in court for his nine outstanding warrants issued by the Columbus Police Department.

Jarquincy Holloway has been arrested for his suspected involvement in multiple south Columbus crimes, resulting in his warrants.

The first of incidents starting on Feb. 8.

Columbus police were responding to a shooting at 1118 Farr Road. An investigation revealed a victim attempted to intervene as he noticed Holloway breaking into his vehicle.

As a result, Holloway discharged firearms at the victim and another bystander.

Feb. 10, Columbus officers were dispatched to 3616 Youmans Street, where an investigation revealed a suspect in a vehicle discharged a firearm at multiple victims standing outside a residence.

Officers were later dispatched to 3846 Saint Mary’s Road that same day, where it was revealed a suspect pointed a firearm at a victim while stealing their vehicle.

During the carjacking, the victim was dragged by the suspect causing multiple injuries.

Holloway is scheduled to appear in the Muscogee County Reorder’s Court at 9 a.m. on March 9.

Even though an arrest has been made, if you have information related to any of these cases, you are encouraged to contact Detective W. Ragland at 706-225-4056.

