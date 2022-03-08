Columbus releases annual city report for 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus released their annual report for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Columbus Consolidated Government 2021 Annual Report has everything from showing who are the city’s local leaders to the EMT’s and law enforcement.

It also gives information on what has happened in that year, like numbers of arrest made and numbers of visitors to events put on in the city.

Other pieces of information it shows is how your tax dollars are spent, as well as, the SPLOST and T-SPLOST projects in the works.

