Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus residents are speaking out on the several shootings that happened in the Fountain City over this past weekend.

One resident believing too many youth are getting caught up in the gun violence.

At least four shootings happened on Saturday in Columbus. One including the shooting of a Muscogee County Deputy.

As the deputy’s now recovering, three teens were charged in connection to the shooting.

A 19-year-old was also shot at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road. While he is expected to be okay, 28-year-old, Alena Adams is behind bars in connection to the incident.

News Leader 9 spoke with a man who often shops at that River Road Piggly Wiggly.

“When I was coming up, we had our scrimmages and stuff but we didn’t pull guns. So I don’t know what’s going on. We fought. You got beat, you got beat.” said Columbus resident, Zachary Porch.

Porch says he doesn’t understand why so many resort to pulling triggers during arguments these days.

Two of the Saturday shootings happened in broad daylight. One in the early afternoon on Flat Rock Road, with a teenager being shot. Then another one happening on Milgen Road, with the victim’s injuries being serious.

City officials and leaders continue to work on ways to improve this recent surge of violence in the area.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

