International Women’s Day

(PRNewswire)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This goes out to all the ladies. Tomorrow is ‘your day’ because it is International Women’s Day.

The day is a call to action to continue fighting for women’s equality.

This is a chance to not only take a closer look at what still has to be done to create a world that’s diverse, equitable and inclusive, but also to recognize how far women have come, socially, economically, culturally and politically.

Tomorrow is a day to celebrate women and all the ways they show up in their own life and in other women’s lives as well.

This holiday has been celebrated for more than 100 years, starting back in 1911, and now it is celebrated all around the world.

Happy International Women’s Day!

