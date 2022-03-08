Business Break
Mental health bill passes in Georgia House

File photo
File photo(PIXABAY)
By Hayley Mason
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New legislation in Georgia could require insurance companies to cover mental health just like medical conditions.

It’s common knowledge that it you get sick or hurt, insurance will pay for it. But, that is not necessarily the case with mental health needs.

House lawmakers Tuesday voted in hopes of changing the current insurance coverage structure through the Mental Health Parity Act.

For more than an hour, both Republicans and Democrats shared personal stories of how mental health challenges have plagued their families before the vote at the State Capitol.

The CDC reports that nearly 46,000 people died of suicide in 2020 and 12.2 million adults seriously considered it.

The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support -- 169 yes votes. Three Republican lawmakers opposed. The bill now has to be passed by the Senate.

