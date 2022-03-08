Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage reached 96 days on Monday, March 7, 2022. It is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked out players and Major League Baseball held bargaining sessions ahead of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tuesday deadline for a deal that would preserve a 162-game season.

Union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny headed a bargaining team that left MLB’s office shortly after 11 a.m. and headed back to the players’ association, about three blocks away. Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Senior Vice President Pat Houlihan later attended a meeting at the players’ association office that lasted 20 minutes.

On the 97th day of baseball’s second-longest work stoppage, the sides met in person for the third straight day.

MLB has told the union that Tuesday is the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time, a deadline first reported by The Athletic.

The luxury tax, the amount of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries are among the major issues.

MLB offered Monday to lift the threshold for this year from its previous proposal of $220 million to $228 million, with certain tradeoffs, a person familiar with the negotiations said, confirming a move first reported by The Athletic. The union began the week at $238 million,

The union entered Monday asking for an $80 million bonus pool for this year and MLB was at $30 million. MLB offered a $700,000 minimum salary and the union asked for $725,000.

There were greater differences in the final four seasons of the proposed five-year deal.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S....
Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Employees return in building after evacuation at Columbus Government Center
Suspects indicted in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland
Suspects indicted in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland
The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where his condition is unknown.
Police: Man shot in parking lot of Columbus Civic Center

Latest News

People shop at an Apple Store in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Apple on Tuesday, March 8,...
Apple’s new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Florida recommends against COVID vaccines for healthy kids
Columbus releases annual city report for 2021
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies, which are also desperate...
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?