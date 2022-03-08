Business Break
NEW DETAILS: Columbus fatal fire victim is congressional hopeful’s son

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about the man who was found after a house fire in Columbus on March 4.

On Friday afternoon, fire crews battled a house fire on 14th Avenue and 16th Street in Columbus. A body was found in the house and the victim was identified as 47-year-old, Val Almonord, Jr.

Almonord, Jr. is son of Dr. Val Almonord who is running for the Third Congressional District seat again this year, according to Laura Walker, former Muscogee County Democratic Party Chair.

Dr. Almonord told Walker, that running for the seat is something his son - Val Almonord, Jr. - would have wanted him to do.

He filed the paperwork yesterday, according to Tonza Thomas, the new MCDPC.

Since then, 18-year-old Richard Jernigan, Jr. was arrested and is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail on two charges - criminal damage to property and arson. He’s being held on a $221,000 bond.

