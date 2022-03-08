Off and on rain/storms all week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front that moved through Monday will be sliding back and forth near the Chattahoochee Valley for the rest of the week keeping healthy opportunities for rain and some storms in the forecast through early Saturday. However, the position of the front will mean everything! In between raindrops, we’ll have plenty of dry time, and during those periods, some peeks of sunshine are anticipated. Temperatures will also be cooler than what they’ve been. We’ll top out in the upper 50s near LaGrange and Pine Mountain today, low to mid 60s in and around Columbus and near 70 in and around Eufaula and Cuthbert. The best chance of showers and some downpours will be in our northern and western counties in Georgia and Alabama on this Tuesday mainly in the afternoon and early evening. A lull in the rain is expected this evening before showers creep back in from the northwest late tonight and Wednesday morning. Rain and some thunderstorms, a couple potentially strong, are anticipated mainly for the first half Wednesday with a quieter afternoon in the forecast. It appears another push of rain moves in Wednesday night and Thursday morning followed by a drier afternoon. Another couple rounds of rain and storms are expected at times Friday before wrapping up late Friday night and early Saturday morning. We’ll have lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s to low 70s Wednesday through Friday. A stronger front will kick out the unsettled weather early in the weekend but it will be windy and colder despite the increasing sunshine! Temperatures stay in the 40s most of Saturday. Hopefully you didn’t plant recently because a frost/freeze is expected Sunday and even Monday mornings. If you did plant, protect your sensitive plants as we’ll have lows in the 20s and low 30s both mornings.

