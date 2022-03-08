Business Break
Phenix City man arrested after bomb threat in Waffle House

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There are new details behind the heavy police presence and traffic block on Summerville Road on Sunday night, around 8 p.m.

Phenix City police say employees from the Waffle House right off the Summerville Road exit called for help.

According to authorities, they said a man walked in, threatening that he had an explosive in his bag.

Once the area was safe, police says their bomb tech and bomb dog checked the bag and no explosive devices were found.

Arimas Joliff was arrested on the scene and charged with making a terroristic threat.

“Just an abundance of caution. Any case like this, we treat where there’s a threat of possible explosives, we’re going to treat it like there is an explosive. We called our bomb tech with his bomb dog. We cleared the scene. We also shut down the road and cleared out the businesses around there just to make sure everybody was safe.” explained Assistant Chief of Police George Staudinger.

Staudinger says the suspect’s mental health will be evaluated when he goes to court.

