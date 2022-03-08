QuikTrip plans summer opening for Opelika travel center

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - QuikTrip is about five months away from welcoming guests to its new 8,200 sq. ft. travel center in Opelika.

The store is part of a new development on Gateway Drive called The Landings. Prior to construction, it was the last undeveloped property just off Interstate 85 at exit 58 near Tiger Town.

Hiring is underway and the chain plans to employ 20-25 “QuikTrippers”.

This location will feature at least 10 gas pumps and six diesel bays, according to the company. In addition to fuel, the massive store will include food options.

“The store will be equipped with a larger QT Kitchens that offer made fresh to order food and drink items. We will also offer grab and go freshly crafted sandwiches, salads, and wraps that will occupy your taste buds, or spoil yourself with our scrumptious donuts and pastries,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, spokeswoman for the QuikTrip Corporation.

Oklahoma-based QuikTrip operates more than 900 locations in 15 states. The chain opened its first Alabama store in Cottondale last month.

The Opelika location is projected to open in mid-August.

