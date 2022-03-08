Business Break
State Farm provides $15,000 grant to Columbus Boys and Girls Club

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boys and Girls Club of Columbus is getting some help in reaching young people in the community who are dealing with those challenging tween years.

Today State Farm Insurance presented ‘A Good Neighbor’ grant to a local non-profit organization called Faith.

Faith’s CEO, Pat Gant, then presented the $15 thousand check to Yolanda Chambers, who says when you help the Boys and Girls Club, you help the whole community.

“So this check not only helps the Boys and Girls Club, it help everyone in our community and we look forward to working with different avenue in our community” said Gant.

Chambers says the “tween years” are when kids are dealing with puberty, peer pressure and establishing interested separate from their families.

The money will help pay for workshops, outings and community service projects that might not happen without it.

