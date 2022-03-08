‘Sweep the Hooch’ coming March 26
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Riverkeepers host the largest volunteer trash cleanup in the Southeast called ‘Sweep the Hooch’.
The cleanup event will be held March 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Last year volunteers worked together to remove 35 tons of trash from the watershed and organizers are expecting the same result this year.
They are encouraging early volunteer sign-ups as sites are expected to reach capacity.
