‘Sweep the Hooch’ coming March 26

(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Riverkeepers host the largest volunteer trash cleanup in the Southeast called ‘Sweep the Hooch’.

The cleanup event will be held March 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Last year volunteers worked together to remove 35 tons of trash from the watershed and organizers are expecting the same result this year.

They are encouraging early volunteer sign-ups as sites are expected to reach capacity.

To register as a volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

