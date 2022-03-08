Two Storm Threats This Week; Much Colder for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early Wednesday morning, a few storms will have the potential to impact the area from roughly 5 AM to 10 AM ET. The highest risk for any severe weather - including a spin-up tornado, pockets of gusty or damaging winds, and some hail - will be south and east of Columbus, but we will have to watch the entire area closely. Be sure you’re near a source of weather information in the early morning hours in case there are any watches or warnings. Rain coverage will drop off in the afternoon then increase again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Friday will be mostly dry, but Friday night into early Saturday morning will feature another chance at storms and some heavy downpours. Temperatures will undergo a significant change going into the weekend - we expect 60s and 70s for the rest of this week, but look for afternoon temperatures in the 40s on Saturday with 20s heading into early Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday remain below average with mid to upper 50s in many spots, and another freeze is possible early on Monday morning. The cold air doesn’t stick around for long, however, with highs back in the 70s for most of next week and perhaps near 80 by next Thursday!

