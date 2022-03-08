Business Break
Update: 2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Auburn

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn police are still investigating a shooting that happened Monday night on Commerce Drive that left two people dead and one injured.

According to the Auburn Police Department, two men are dead from gunshot wounds.

One of the men are 35-year-old, Lucas Spinks Jr. and the other is 31-year-old, Markevious Donta Yancie.

The injured person is a 28-year-old female. She was taken to a Columbus hospital.

Auburn police arrived at the scene around 7:45 p.m. where they found Spinks and the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman remains hospitalized and Spinks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a man wearing all dark clothing and according to Auburn police, the suspect entered the residence and began shooting before running off.

Later, while searching the area police found someone wearing all dark clothing suffering from a gunshot wound.

Assistant coroner, Gene Manning says both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Auburn police have not confirmed if the male found in all dark clothing is the suspect. However the incidents are being investigated as a homicide and police say they do not believe it was a random shooting.

If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department.

