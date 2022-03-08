Business Break
Updates on Salem homicide

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - There has been new details discovered about the bound found in Salem on Saturday.

Lee County sheriff, Jay Jones confirms the victim as 57-year-old, Carl Anthony Bryant.

Jones says they received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, reporting a body had been found in a wooded area.

The body of Bryant was found behind the house he lived in, which is located on Lee Road 140 in the Salem community.

Annie Edward, the owner of the house, did not want to be on camera. However, she says when she got home, she saw blood all over her porch.

“Blood all the way down, all the way down to the scene. And I said ‘What’s this blood doing on my porch?’ So, when I got here, me, my brother, and my sister. I walked around my house.” said Edwards.

Edward says she found Bryant’s body under a mattress.

Bryant’s brother says he got the call from the police right after he got home from work.

The last time they had talked was Thursday.

Jones says Bryant’s body was near Griffen Mill in the wooded area about 60 yards behind the house.

“The individual suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The Lee County coroner was contacted, and he responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.” explained Jones.

The body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Bryant’s cousin wants answers as to what happened. “What happened? Trying to figure out who did this to him, or something happen to him because he was just a hard worker. He worked with me on several occasions at my car wash he doesn’t bother anybody he’s just a hard worker.”

As of now, officials do have a person of interest however no arrests have been made. This case still remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Lee County authorities.

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings
Phenix City man arrested after bomb threat in Waffle House
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus residents weigh in on recent weekend shootings
