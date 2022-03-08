Valley Hospitality hosting hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Valley Hospitality is hosting a fun, casual meet-and-great to connect job seekers with local hospitality professionals.

The hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 at the Columbus Marriott.

At this event you will be able to meet your potential next boss, pick up job tips and learn about the many available positions in the hospitality industry.

Complimentary snacks, drinks and giveaways will be provided to guests and job seekers.

Valley Hospitality hopes to see you there.

