Where to find lowest gas prices in Chattahoochee Valley

(FOX19 NOW)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has an answer to the constant question: Where is cheapest gas in the Chattahoochee Valley?

With the help of GasBuddy, we found the lowest prices in Columbus.

You can fill up your tank with regular unleaded for $3.49 at the Circle K on Manchester Expressway. The Crown on Veterans Parkway has it for $3.79.

In East Alabama, the lowest price for regular unleaded gas in Phenix City is at the Liberty Gas Station on 14th Street at $3.77 a gallon. On Highway 280, it’s $3.79 at the Sunoco - next to Metro by T-Mobile.

Gas prices have risen, nationally, 10-cents within 24 hours.

