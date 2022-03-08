WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 is hosting a regional job fair that is free and open to the public to help top area employers meet their urgent recruitment needs.

The event is scheduled for March 24 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Columbus State University Student Recreation Center - located at 4225 University Ave. in Columbus.

Qualified applicants will meet with perspective employers spanning multiple professional and trade industries including retail, auto, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, food service, education and more.

Resumes are encouraged.

“WTVM News Leader 9 is proud to offer this great opportunity to connect local residents with a career”, said Holly Steuart, WTVM Vice President and General Manager. “We take our role to inform and empower our viewers seriously and we know this job fair is just one way we can serve them.”

“The job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers to connect with local and regional employers looking for talent to fill their open positions”, said Jovan Johnson, Director of Career Design at Columbus State University. “Our goal is to ensure that talent meets employment opportunities that promote how great the Columbus area is to work and live.”

Job seekers can find more information about area openings and learn more about the employers attending the job fair by visiting wtvm.com/jobs. Employers can request information on how to attend by visiting wtvm.com/hire.

Be sure to check back daily for updates as new businesses are continuously being added to the WTVM Job Fair roster of employers seeking qualified job applicants.

Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a face covering or mask while inside CSU and other USG facilities, regardless of their vaccination status. However, masks and face coverings are not required in USG facilities or outside on USG campuses.

Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to continue wearing a mask or face covering.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.